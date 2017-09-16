Vehicles of Interest Released in Vista Shooting that Injured 8

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have released pictures of two vehicles of interest in a shooting in Columbia's Vista overnight that injured eight people.

One of the cars is a Mustang, while the other is a BMW. Police believe passengers in those cars may have information that can help.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly says around 2:12 a.m., they got a call of shots fired near the intersection of Lady and Park Street.

A total of eight people were injured: four women and four men.

Some of the victims are in stable condition, while others are in critical. Some were taken to the hospital by ambulance while others were transported by friends or family.

Kelly says at this point, there's no motive in the crime.

Officer spent hours at the scene looking for evidence.

"We're going to canvass the area and look for any video that there may be," Kelly said.

He adds that since this is one of the top areas for people to be at night, the area was crowded with both people walking and cars driving through the area.

"Someone knows something," Kelly said. "This is the heart of the downtown area, and we're just appealing for our good citizens to come out if they know information please come out and let us know."

He says they're also hoping surveillance cameras may have picked up something. He said as soon as they get images of possible suspects or surveillance images, they're going to put that out into the public.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

