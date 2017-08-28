WANTED: Armed, Dangerous Man May Be in SC

Devon Smith, AKA Bop, Kapo Bop (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

An armed and dangerous man wanted for first-degree murder in Asheville, NC may be in South Carolina, according to U.S. Mashals.

Devon Tyrone Smith, AKA Bop, Kapo Bop, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Rondy Samuel Shields on June 25, 2017 in Asheville, NC.

U.S. Marshals say Smith may have fled Asheville, NC, and may be staying in the Greenville, SC area. Smith should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Marshals.

Smith is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes who stands 5'7" and weighs approximately 150 lbs. Smith has tattoos on his forearms and also goes by the aliases Bop and Kapo Bop.

A reward is being offered for information leading directly to Smith's arrest. Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call 828-577-6776.

