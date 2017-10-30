WANTED: Man Kidnapped, Beat Victim with Handgun

Stacardo Grissett (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance to find a man wanted for kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery and 2 counts of armed robbery.

On October 9, deputies say Stacardo Grissett, 28, kidnapped and beat a victim in with a handgun to the face. Grissett then took the victim to the 6600 block of Two Notch Road, where he pointed the handgun at the victim and attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle, according to authorities.

Deputies say Grissett was unsuccessful in his attempt to steal the car and fled the area. The victim suffered cuts and bruises to the face, authorities say.

If see Grissett or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

You may be eligible to receive up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

