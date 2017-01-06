Woman Accused of Embezzling $10,000 from Swansea

Lorraine Culler (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Swansea, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington County woman is being accused of taking more than $10,000 from the city of Swansea.

Lorraine Culler, 56, is charged with embezzlement of public funds.

At the time of the incidents, Culler worked for the town, and was responsible for the safekeeping and transfer of some of the city's funds. Officers say she took the money between January of 2014 and February of 2015.

The warrant says in Culler confessed to the crime.