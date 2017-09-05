Suspect Accused of Knocking Down Woman, Stealing Car Arrested

Lasepia Monique Lapier (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have arrested the woman they say knocked down a woman, then stole her car.

Officers say 37-year-old Lasepia Monique Lapier turned herself in Tuesday morning.

Law was charged with common law robbery and first degree assault and battery in connection with an incident Sunday afternoon on August 27. The crime took place in a store parking lot on St. Andrews Road, according to warrants issued for her arrest.

“Based on the evidence detectives gathered at the scene, Lapier knocked a 66-year-old woman down after falsely advising her there was something in the victim’s tire,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “When the woman leaned over to take a look at the tire, Lapier pushed her to the ground and drove the woman’s car away.”

The car was recovered later that same day in Richland County and was returned to the owner.

