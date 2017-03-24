Woman Accused of Spitting on Deputy

Justice Hamilton (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Richland County woman is facing several charges after deputies say that she assaulted officers.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Rice Meadow Way at around 11:30 Thursday night.

Officials say 22 year old Justice Hamilton was fighting with her boyfriend when deputies got there. According to deputies, Hamilton grabbed a deputy's vest and wouldn't let go. She's also accused of kicking and spitting on deputies.

Hamilton is being charged with Breach of peace and resisting arrest

© 2017 WLTX-TV