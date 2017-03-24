Woman Accused of Spitting on Deputy

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Richland County woman is facing several charges after deputies say that she assaulted officers.
Deputies were called to the 300 block of Rice Meadow Way at around 11:30 Thursday night.
Officials say 22 year old Justice Hamilton was fighting with her boyfriend when deputies got there. According to deputies, Hamilton grabbed a deputy's vest and wouldn't let go. She's also accused of kicking and spitting on deputies.
Hamilton is being charged with Breach of peace and resisting arrest
