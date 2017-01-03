Amanda Goodwin (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have charged a woman with murder who they say stabbed a man to death during an argument.

Amanda L. Goodwin, 25, has been arrested and is at the Richland County jail.

The stabbing took place around 2:30 in the 3600 block of Phillips Street, which is about a block off North Main Street. Officers say the victim, 55-year-old Curtis B. Rowe, was visiting family at the home when he and Goodwin got into an argument. Things turned violent, and officers say Goodwin stabbed Rowe multiple times.

One of the stab wounds cut a major artery along the man's thigh, an injury that caused him to bleed to death, according to the coroner's office.

Goodwin is also facing a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.