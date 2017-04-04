Woman Accused of Trying to Run Over Teenagers

Nancy Meiler

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter police have arrested a woman who they say tried to run over a group of teenagers.

Nancy Causey Meiler, 49, is facing four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The incident happened on April 1 near Cherryvale Drive and Confederate Roads.

Officers say Meiler crossed over the road and onto a sidewalk to strike the group. The car grazed one 15-year-old boy who was trying to get out of the way. Another boy fell off his bicycle and broke his wrist.

The warrant says Meiler turned around and attempted to strike the boys more than once, even following them into a parking lot.

Officers have not yet said what they believe her motivation was.

