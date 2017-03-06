woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shark Pups at Riverbanks Zoo
-
Trailer Carrying Pigs Crashed in Newberry County
-
U.S. Marine Corps Shaken by Naked Photo Scandal
-
Coach Staley, Players Reflect on SEC Title
-
A'ja Wilson's Motivation Is Playing For Her Grandmother
-
Boy survives cancer twice and gets his wish of a three-legged dog
-
Most Common Tax Mistakes that are Costing You
-
Fatal Hit and Run Suspect Arrested
-
Deputies Investigate Assault Over Money
-
HS Hoops: Lower Richland Claims 4A Boys State Championship
More Stories
-
Parents Upset Over Failing Conditions at Pelion…Mar. 6, 2017, 11:27 p.m.
-
Flood Survivors Can Now Sell Their Damaged Homes to…Mar. 6, 2017, 8:14 p.m.
-
She Put on a Giraffe Head and Danced Around. Here's WhyMar. 6, 2017, 8:19 p.m.