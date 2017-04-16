Woman Arrested on Felony DUI Charge after Fatal Motorcycle Crash

(Photo: Thinkstock)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One woman is facing charges after a fatal crash Sunday morning that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office says 65-year-old Larry Williams died at the scene after he was fatally struck on a motorcycle at around 11:00 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Barnwell Road. He was not wearing a helmet.

According to troopers, Catherine Crumley, 52, was traveling east on Old Barnwell Road and crossed the center line side swiping a GMC SUV and hitting Williams head on. He was ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of the GMC was wearing a seatbelt and sustained injures.

Crumley was transported to a local hospital before being arrested and charged with Felony DUI.

This incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

© 2017 WLTX-TV