Woman Ran Over Man in Restaurant Parking Lot, Deputies Say

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a woman who they say ran over a person in a restaurant parking lot.

Back on October 5, deputies say they were called to the Mi Casita Sports Grill on Decker Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive in the parking lot.

Deputies say the person was involved in a fight with the suspect, and was then run over by an unknown woman in an older model white vehicle.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say once they find the person responsible, she'll be charged with attempted murder. Anyone with information in this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

