Woman Robbed Victims Inside Mall Bathroom, Columbia Police Say

Mya Bannister (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say they've arrested a suspect who robbed two women in a mall bathroom.

Mya Kadijah Bannister, 23, is charged with Two Counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft, Five Counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Two Counts of Armed Robbery, Two Counts of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Kidnapping.

Officers say back on January 14, Bannister threatened two women who were in the bathroom at the Dutch Square Mall on Bush River Road. Officers say she took phones and wallets from the victims. Officers say during the ordeal, she didn't allow the victims to leave the bathroom.

From the wallets, Bannister got credit cards that officers say she used to rack up $640 worth of purchases at other stores.

Bannister was booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

