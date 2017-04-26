Woman Steals Deputy's Car, Used It to Hit Woman, Officers Say

Nikenya Williams (Photo: RCDC)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a woman stole a deputy's vehicles and used it to hit a woman.

Nikenya Williams, 28, is charged with attempted murder, grand larceny, and malicious injury to property.

Officers say on Tuesday night, Williams threw a brick through a car window at the Carrington Place Apartments on Beatty Road. The owner of the car and a friend then went over to Richland County's Region 4 Headquarters to report the incident. Officers say Williams followed her to that location.

At the same time the group was approaching the station, a deputy was leaving the headquarters. The officer then used a remote key to unlock her running patrol car. According to deputies, Williams, who was close by, jumped in the car before the officer could enter.

According to investigators, Williams then drove off at a high rate of speed, hitting the woman who'd gone there to report the the earlier vandalism at the apartment complex.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies eventually found Williams at the Cypress Run Apartments. They say they had to force their way into the car to arrest her.

