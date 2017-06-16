Woman Stole $30,000 in Prescription Drugs, Deputies Say

Meghan Russo (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested a woman who they say stole $30,000 worth of prescription drugs from a pharmacy.

Meghan Russo, 27, is charged with burglary 2nd degree and grand larceny.

Deputies say on September 14 of last year, Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an alarm call at Long’s Drugs located at 8810 Farrow Road. Officers say the front glass door had been shattered, and a large supply of pills had been taken.

Deputies say DNA left at the scene helped them identify Russo. She was taken into custody in Sumter on Wednesday.

