Woman Stole $35,000 from Her Job, Deputies Say

Lisa Marie Yeager (Photo: Sumter County Detention Center)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies arrested a woman who they say stole $35,000 from the business where she worked.

Lisa Marie Yeager, 23, Dalzell, has been charged with 12 counts of forgery.

According to the warrants, Yeager worked as a bookkeeper for the business, which deputies did not identify. Deputies say she had the business owner sign checks, which were then changed to increase the amount.

The incidents began last September and continued until January 5, according to warrants. The documents show $35,599.39 as the exact amount of the checks.

She has been released on $3,500 surety bonds on each count.





