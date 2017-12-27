Woman Stole, Wrecked Three Cars, including Deputy's Patrol Car, in Sumter, Police Say

Mia Victoria Thornton (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

A Sumter woman is facing a slew of charges after reportedly stealing and wrecking several cars, including a deputy's patrol car, Wednesday morning, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.

Mia Victoria Thornton, 21, of Sumter is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, charged with grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light and siren. Deputies say additional charges are expected.

Deputies say Thornton's spree began around 8 a.m. when she reportedly took her boyfriend’s vehicle without his permission and wrecked it near Eagle Road.

According to investigators, Thornton then began walking toward town, where she caught a ride with a Good Samaritan. Then, as they approached other traffic on Pinewood Road, deputies say Thornton reportedly grabbed the steering wheel, forcing the vehicle into another vehicle.

When the driver got out to check on the occupants of the other vehicle, Thornton reportedly jumped in the driver’s seat and fled, according to deputies. A few minutes later, Thornton reportedly wrecked that stolen vehicle on Pinewood Road, deputies say.

As Thornton began walking back toward town, investigators say a tow truck driver reportedly picked her up and brought her back to the wrecked vehicle on Pinewood Road, where a SC Highway Patrol trooper had responded and called for a deputy to assist.

Investigators say Thornton was then handcuffed and placed in the rear of the deputy’s vehicle. However, deputies say she he was able to slip her hand from one of the cuffs and then crawled through a porthole window into the front seat.

Thornton then led deputies on a 15-minute chase with speeds that exceeded 100 miles an hour, according to deputies. Investigators say the chase ended when Thornton crashed through a gate and fence and then plowed into a tree at Sumter Industrial Park.

Damages at the Industrial Park business are estimated at about $15,000, investigators say. There has been no estimate damage to the Good Samaritan’s car at this time. Damage to the patrol car is estimated at more than $10,000, according to deputies.

