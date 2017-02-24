Woman Stops Man Who Threatened to Sexually Assault Her, Deputies Say

Joseph Ross (Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County deputies say a woman's quick-thinking stopped a man who tried to break into her home and threatened to sexually assault her.

Officers say around 1 a.m. Thursday, they were called a a home in Cope. When officers got there, they found the victim, who appeared "very frantic and had been shaking."

She told investigators she'd heard a knock on her door, and because she thought it might have been a relative, she opened up her home. However, she quickly realized it wasn't who she thought it was. When she tried to shut the door, officers say the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Joseph Ross, forced his way inside.

Officers say the Ross pushed her to the floor, threatened her with the knife, and told her to take off her clothes.

She says she told him she had kids inside the home, and begged him not to assault her. She then asked if they could go outside away from her children.

Once Ross moved outside her door, officers say she managed to shut the door and lock him outside. She then called 9-1-1.

Investigators say they were able to find him nearby.

He's since been denied bond.

