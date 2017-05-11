Darius Rucker to Appear on 'Undercover Boss' Tonight

Darius Rucker as he normally appears (left), and in his disguise on 'Undercover Boss.' (Photo: CBS)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Country star, Darius Rucker is taking on a new role for a special episode of CBS' Undercover Boss.

Rucker traveled to Austin, Texas on an undercover journey to discover the next great musical acts.

This is the first time in the show's history, two celebrities- Grammy Award-winning star Darius Rucker and world-famous chef Marcus Samuelsson will be on the show undercover.

During his time undercover, Rucker runs an open mic night, works as a roadie, and strolls along Austin’s famous Sixth Street in search of standout street performers.

Plus, for the first time on the series, state-of-the-art prosthetic makeup is used to disguise Rucker and Samuelsson, so they could blend in better.

This isn't the first time Rucker has appeared in a CBS show this year. Back In February, he had a guest-starring role in an episode of "Hawaii Five-O."

In that one, he played a bomb maker who the heroes had to take down.

