Darius Rucker's Free Concert Is A Hit

Country music star Darius Rucker performs a free concert for USC students at the Colonial Life Arena. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Darius Rucker said in the fall if the USC football team made it to six wins, he would perform a free concert for the Carolina students.

On Wednesday night, he made good on his promise as he performed at the Colonial Life Arena, just days after giving the USC women's basketball team a major shout out at the American Country Music awards show.

Rucker, who was in New York City to watch the men win the East Regional at Madison Square Garden, has transitioned from the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish to a successful country music career which has featured number one singles and albums, along with a host of awards.

Students were appreciative of Rucker making time for a freebie.

"It just show how faithful he is to his alma mater," said USC student Samantha Petrelli from Pittsburgh.

"That's great for someone like him and the amount of fame he has that he's still willing to come back here and put on a free concert for us students."

Heathwood Hall graduate and USC student Rachel Shelley likes country music and Rucker, so she was on hand hoping to hear her favorite song from Darius.

"(I like) "Southern State of Mind" because it reminds me of home," said Shelley.

Lauren Roland, a USC student who graduated from Calhoun Academy, says she was glad the bad weather was out just in the nick of time for the concert to go on as scheduled.

"It's a real appreciation for our football team getting their sixth win after we kind of struggled," Roland said.

"So it's really excited for us students to have a free concert from Darius Rucker."

The event also featured a performance by Camden native and USC fan Patrick Davis who has written Gamecock-themed songs. Davis currently is a successful songwriter in Nashville but he also has the chops to play guitar and sing.

Before Rucker took to the stage, the USC football's introductory video was played along with a video featuring former Gamecock players. Head coach Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks made an entrance on the stage which resembled a football field complete with a goal post. Basketball coaches Frank Martin and Dawn Staley were recognized as well.

