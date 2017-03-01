Deadly tornado touches down in Missouri

Damage on Interstate 55 after the storm in Perryville, Missouri, Tuesday night. (Photo: Casey Nolen, KSDK)

Perryvile, M.O. (KSDK) - Cars were thrown from Interstate 55 and deaths were reported after a tornado touched down in Perryville, Missouri, Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather service, the tornado was reported by emergency management crews in Perryville, Missouri, at around 8:10 p.m. The emergency manager reported cars thrown off I-55 near mile marker 133.

The report on the NWS website said deaths and considerable damage were reported in the area.

According to NBC affiliate WPSD, the Perryville Fire Department confirmed two deaths on I-55 in the storm. A spokesperson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the highway was closed in both directions due to the damage.

The tornado was first radar-indicated then reported by a trained weather spotter at around 8:20 p.m.

The Perry County Sheriff said many of the cars on the highway were not on the highway at the time. He said the cars were thrown from a garage of junk yard of some kind onto the road.

The Perry County fire chief said some houses were completely collapsed by the storm.

MoDOT said the highway will be closed for most of the night.

The Deputy Director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety said search and rescue teams were being dispatched to the area.

*Regarding #Perryville tornado.*



3 strike teams of State & regional Fire, Search & Rescue & EMS have been activated & are enroute. #MoWx — Gregg Favre (@GreggFavre) March 1, 2017

Perry County School District 32 canceled classes for March 1 due to the extensive damage in the area.

