USC President Says 'Promising Doctoral Student' Died at School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The University of South Carolina says it closed a classroom building after a student killed herself inside.



University President Harris Pastides said in a statement that the woman was a doctoral student and her body was found in Gambrell Hall. He did not release any other details.

Here is his full statement:

"As you all know, Gambrell Hall was closed this morning and we now know the circumstances surrounding that—the tragic death, by what appears to be suicide, of one of our promising doctoral students. Our hearts are with her family and we grieve with them as their extended Carolina Family.

"We have counselors and resources available for all those impacted by our loss or who are experiencing distress. For more information, please visit our mental health resources page. Students may also call 803-777-5223. Faculty and staff can call the Employee Assistance Program at 800-633-3353.

"Mental health is a priority on our campus. If you or someone you know is struggling, I urge you to reach out to one of our trained, caring professionals or to take advantage of one of our other in-person or online mental health services that best meets your needs. You can also learn more about how to improve your own well-being and support your friends by participating in training or simply calling 803-777-5223 and asking for a community consultation. There is also a 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-8255."



The Richland County Coroner's Office has not released the student's name or how she died.



The school closed Gambrell Hall during the investigation Friday morning and cancelled all the day's classes.



Gambrell Hall houses the university's history department.

