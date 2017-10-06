USC Campus Building Reopens Following Death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The University of South Carolina has reopened a classroom building and the State Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County coroner are investigating.



The school said on its Twitter account early Friday morning that Gambrell Hall was closed for the day and classes were canceled in that building only. The message said faculty and staff should work from home.

Later, however, they announced that while the building has reopened, all activities are still stopped for the day.



USC police referred questions to a school spokesman, who said he could not provide details but said SLED is leading the investigation. Spokesman Jeff Stensland said there is no danger to students.



SLED spokeswoman Kathryn Richardson said agents and crime scene investigators are at the building.



Coroner Gary Watts said he did not have details but expected to have more information later Friday.



Gambrell Hall houses USC's history department.

