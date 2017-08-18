TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How To Tell If Your Eclipse Glasses Safe
-
VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse?
-
Road rage leads to unexpected attack
-
Friday Night Blitz Week Zero
-
Highway Patrol Braces for Eclipse Traffic
-
Demand High for Gas and Grocery Before Eclipse
-
SCEMD 'Warns' About Lizard Man
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Jim Gandy Explains How to Make Eclipse Viewer
-
Friday Night Blitz Week 0 part 2
More Stories
-
Are Your Eclipse Glasses Safe? Here's How to TellAug 18, 2017, 3:26 p.m.
-
Suspect charged in shooting of two Kissimmee officersAug 19, 2017, 12:41 p.m.
-
Hot, Humid Weather ContinuesAug 19, 2017, 5:29 p.m.