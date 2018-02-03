Democratic Candidates for Governor Debate in South Carolina

Columbia, SC (AP) - The three people who say they are running for the Democratic nomination for governor in South Carolina weren't shy about criticizing each other at their first debate.

The likely front-runner, Rep. James Smith, told the audience Friday at the Palmetto State Progressive Summit in Columbia that he thinks he can return every cent taken from South Carolina utility customers for a pair of failed nuclear reactors.

Charleston businessman Phil Noble says he is willing to take radical steps to solve nagging problems, like firing a third of teachers to improve education.

The newest candidate to enter the race, Florence lawyer attorney Marguerite Willis, called herself a practical problem solver. She says politicians like Smith support equal pay for women, but don't do anything to make it happen.



