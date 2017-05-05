Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Laurens County, SC (WSPA/AP)- Officers say one person has been shot and wounded at an automotive parts plant in South Carolina.

Officers were called to a shooting at the Yanfeng Automotive plant in Fountain Inn shortly before 6 a.m. Friday.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds told local news outlets that one person was hurt but the injuries weren't life-threatening. Reynolds said officers are searching for a suspect.

The plant supplies BMW with interior components for multiple models built by the automaker. Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is based in Shanghai with more than 100 manufacturing and technical centers in 17 countries.

About 100 employees were evacuated from the plant, which is just off Interstate 385 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Greenville.

No other details were immediately available. A spokesman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Department did not immediately return phone messages Friday morning.



