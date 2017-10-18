Deputies: Aiken Man Gave Toddler Gun, Gun Goes Off Kills Man
In Aiken County...deputies say they have charged a man with murder after they say he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun that went off and killed another man.He's 31-year-old Albert Davis. Deputies say witnesses told them that 24-year-old Timothy Johnson was sho
wltx 5:32 PM. EDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Officers Arrest 26 Suspects, Drugs & Money Seized in…Oct 18, 2017, 4:50 p.m.
-
SC Gets Another Extension for Real ID LicensesOct 18, 2017, 2:14 p.m.
-
Top SC Political Consultant, Lawmakers Indicted for…Oct 18, 2017, 3:13 p.m.