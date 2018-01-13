WLTX
Deputies Arrest Man Carrying $1300 in Counterfeit Hundreds

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 1:50 PM. EST January 13, 2018

(KXTV) - A 32-year-old man was arrested for vehicle theft and resisting arrest Thursday night, but police found something very interesting during the booking process. 

$1300 in counterfeit hundreds were found on Andrew Edwards while he was being booked into the Tuolumne County Jail. 

The bills were checked with a counterfeit detector pen to confirm they were fake. 

Officials say there are several ways to check your cash without the detector pen, including:

  • Color shifting ink
  • Raising printing
  • Blurry borders, printing, or text
  • Red and blue threds

The newly printed $100 has an added security feature, where a visible blue security ribbon goes down the right middle of the bill. If you move the bill back and forth you should see the number 100. 

