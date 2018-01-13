Deputies Arrest Man Carrying $1300 in Counterfeit Hundreds

(KXTV) - A 32-year-old man was arrested for vehicle theft and resisting arrest Thursday night, but police found something very interesting during the booking process.
$1300 in counterfeit hundreds were found on Andrew Edwards while he was being booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.
The bills were checked with a counterfeit detector pen to confirm they were fake.
Officials say there are several ways to check your cash without the detector pen, including:
- Color shifting ink
- Raising printing
- Blurry borders, printing, or text
- Red and blue threds
The newly printed $100 has an added security feature, where a visible blue security ribbon goes down the right middle of the bill. If you move the bill back and forth you should see the number 100.
