Deputies Find Missing North Carolina Toddler

Zy'Rah Nicole Holliday

SPRING LAKE, N.C. - North Carolina officials say a missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe.

Zy’Rah Nicole Holliday, who vanished Tuesday morning, was found late Wednesday afternoon in an abandoned trailer.

A tip from a family member apparently led police to where she was located.

Authorities had said the child could be with a 20-year-old man but the sheriff’s office later said that person was located without the child.

The sheriff’s office said that man took his 11-month-old, as well as Zy’Rah, Tuesday morning.

The 11-month-old boy was found safe earlier after the baby was dropped off at a home nearby.

Meanwhile, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Zy’Rah Holliday’s mother took out a restraining order Monday against Daquan Seandre Thomas, who officials said took Zy’Rah Holliday and his 11-month-old son.

Thomas now faces a charge of felony abduction in the case.

