Deputies Investigate Early Morning Drive-By Shooting

Richland County, SC (WLTX)- Richland County Deputies are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting.

Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department says two people were hurt in a shooting on Metze Road, off Broad River Road. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to Wilson.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday. Wilson says multiple shots were fired into a residence where two men were inside.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

