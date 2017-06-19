Deputies Investigate Early Morning Drive-By Shooting

Richland County, SC (WLTX)- Richland County Deputies are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting.
Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department says two people were hurt in a shooting on Metze Road, off Broad River Road. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to Wilson.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday. Wilson says multiple shots were fired into a residence where two men were inside.
If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs