Deputies investigating 'random serious assaults' on motorists in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Deputies are investigating two incidents that took place late Friday night involving a group of suspects opening fire at random drivers.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the incidents took place between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. In each incident, the suspects were either stopped on the side of the road or in the middle of the road, causing passersby vehicles to stop, deputies say.

NBC Charlotte obtained dispatch audio of both incidents as deputies responded to them.

Deputies say the incidents took place on Saluda Road near the Chester County line and Adnah Church Road near S.C. 161.

"Caller advised that he was shot at twice," a dispatcher can be heard saying during the Adnah Church Road shooting. "He's got two bullet holes in his car."

The driver escaped uninjured.

In the Saluda Road shooting, deputies said one person suffered minor injuries.

"Someone fired a shot at someone's vehicle," a dispatcher said. "Subject got grazed."

In each incident, deputies say three male suspects, wearing hoodie-type jackets, exited their vehicle and approached the victims and opened fire at their cars.

The suspects were described to be driving a white or silver four-door sedan. Officials did not release the locations of where the two incidents took place.

Drivers like Tori Land said they're shocked these shootings happened on roads they frequent.

"That's scary," Land said. "I'm going to be aware now when I'm driving especially by myself."

Anyone with information on the two incidents is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.

