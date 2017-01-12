Deputies: Shooting Leads To Video Poker Machines

Sumter, SC (WLTX) Sumter Deputies say a man who was shot in the foot during an armed robbery attempt just after Christmas has now been arrested and charged with running a gambling operation.
William Michael Cox Jr., 25, of Sumter was charged after he was released from the hospital on Thursday.
On December 28, Cox reported a robbery attempt at his home on Brentwood Drive. Two men kicked in the front door and tried to force Cox to show them where he kept his money. Cox maintained to the robbers that there was no money. One of the men then struck him in the dace and then put a gun to Cox's foot and pulled the trigger.
The men then forced Cox to remove his pants and they took off with them.
When investigators arrived, they discovered seven video poker machines, several locks and keys, a quanity of tickets, a bill counting machine and assorted tally sheets.
