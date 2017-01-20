Deputies: Shooting Leaves One Dead

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) One person is dead after a shooting in Columbia Friday night.

According to Deputy Jasak with Richland County, a little after 9 PM, deputies responded to a call of shots fired on Camelot Street in the Denny Terrace area.

When officers arrived they found a male with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Officers are currently on the scene talking to possible witnesses. If you have any information you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

