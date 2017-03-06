Deputy Suspended After Facebook Comments About Teens Killed in Crash

CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - A Charles County sheriff's deputy was suspended Monday after he made an inappropriate Facebook post.

Just several hours after two teens died and a third was seriously injured in a crash, Officer Rob Glover posted this on his personal page, "Blank 'em. Shouldn't have been driving that fast."

Sheriff Troy Berry called the comment disgusting and insensitive.

He said Officer Glover removed the post and apologized before being contacted by the department.

