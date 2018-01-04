Deshaun Watson Rated Among 'Best-Mannered People' of 2017

Aug 19, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports, Troy Taormina)

Deshaun Watson is one of the 10 "best-mannered people," according to the National League of Junior Cotillions.

The Charlotte-based organization releases its list of best-mannered people each year.

In 2017, Watson landed at no. 3 on the list. Watson was honored for his Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The NFL rookie and former Clemson star donated his first paycheck to stadium employees affected by the storm and paid to furnish dozens of homes being rebuilt after the damage.

Golfer Rickie Fowler topped the list for his behavior both on and off the golf course. Fowler had top-five finishes at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Aly Raisman took the No. 2 spot. Others on the list include HGTV's Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines, soccer star David Beckham, singers Selena Gomez and Thomas Rhett, and actress Meghan Markle, a woman who's gotten quite a bit of attention over the past few weeks for her recent engagement to Prince Harry.

Ryan W. Miller contributed.

