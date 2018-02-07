DHEC: SC Flu-Related Deaths Reach 106

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina is seeing its eighth consecutive week of widespread flu activity, according to the state's department of health.

The latest flu report accounts for 106 deaths since the start of the season — 22 more than the numbers released on January 27, which totaled 84 deaths.

A total of 18,726 flu cases were reported from 46 counties, with area hospitals experiencing 2,894 flu-related visits this season.

To ensure cost isn't a factor when it comes to getting a flu shot, DHEC will waive administrative fees for a flu shot at its public health clinics.

Residents can make an appointment at a DHEC public health clinic to receive the flu vaccine by calling 1-855-472-3432. Clinic hours and the availability of the vaccine vary by location.

© 2018 WLTX-TV