Disability advocates to rally at the State House

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Governor Henry McMaster declared April 26, 2017 as Advocacy Day for Access and Independence. Wednesday's event is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the South Carolina State House.

Advocacy Day for Access & Independence was first created as an initiative in the State Plan for Independent Living in 2014, and its inaugural gathering attracted over 300 South Carolina residents. Since then, support has grown to 25 organizations statewide, all unified in an effort to ensure people with disabilities have equal access and opportunity.

People with disabilities face unnecessary and discriminatory barriers to transportation, employment, public access, and housing. Advocacy Day for Access and Independence will shine a light on these barriers in hopes of improving the lives of all South Carolinians with disabilities.

For more information about Advocacy Day for Access and Independence 2017, click here.

