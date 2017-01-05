Disney Recalls Baby Minnie And Mickey Mouse Hoodies Due To Choking Hazard

Recalled Mickey Mouse hoodie sweatshirt (Photo: CPSC)

(USA TODAY) -- Disney is voluntarily recalling about 15,000 infant and toddler Minnie and Mickey Mouse sweatshirts because the snaps on their hoodies can loosen, potentially causing young wearers to choke, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Families who purchased the roughly $30 shirts online, or at the amusement park chain's Florida or California resorts from April through October of last year should reach out to Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. for a full refund.

The sweatshirts came in sizes for babies and toddlers ranging from 6 to 24 months. No injuries have been reported.

More information can be found on the CPSC website.

PHOTOS: Recalled Mickey and Minnie Mouse hoodies