Disneyland dream coming true for man with Down Syndrome

The GoFundMe page set up by the community has raised more than enough to fulfill Tiger's dream. Tiger, his sister Micaela, and her daughter Alia will all be going to Disneyland in three weeks. (Mar. 21, 2017)

KXTV 9:11 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories