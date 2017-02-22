Documents: After Charleston, Roof went toward 2nd AME church

Columbia, SC (AP)- Prosecutors in South Carolina say GPS evidence shows Dylann Roof drove toward a second black church the night he shot nine people to death during a Bible study.
In court documents unsealed Tuesday, federal prosecutors said they had evidence showing Roof exited the interstate and drove toward a church in Jedburg after committing the killings at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church. Prosecutors say Branch AME Church also had a sign advertising a Wednesday night Bible study.
Prosecutors say the 22-year-old Roof shut off his GPS, something they say indicates he stopped the car.
Roof was sentenced to death last month after a jury convicted him of 33 federal charges. He's currently awaiting a second death penalty trial in state court.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
