Dolly Parton Sets Not One, but Two Guinness World Records

(WBIR) - Dolly Parton's career has been one for the record books... literally!

Dolly is being recognized by Guinness World Records for two titles she's achieved during her illustrious career. She now holds the records for "Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart" and "Most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist."

The Guinness World Records association visited Dolly in Nashville recently to present her with the two titles and talk with her. She is the only country artist ever to have a Top 20 hit across six consecutive decades (1960s - 2010s), distinguishing her over other legends such as Elvis Presley, George Jones and Reba McEntire.

"To receive these two Guinness World Records is so great. Joining so many wonderful singers and songwriters who have been honored this way feels so special to me," she said. "You never know when you start out with your work how it’s going to turn out, but to have these two world records makes me feel very humbled and blessed!"

You can watch her full interview with Guinness below and read more at Guinness World Records.

Dolly's first entry on the Top 20 came in 1967 with "Something Fishy." She's had 73 other top 20 hits, including her most recent entry in 2016: A new version of her beloved 1974 title "Jolene" she performed with the Pentatonix.

Her latest version of "Jolene" also solidified her second record for "Most hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist." Her first hit to be included on this list came from her 1967 debut, "Dumb Blonde."

"I've always just written from my heart," she told Guinness World Records. "I try not to dwell on just trying to be commercial and what's a radio hit. Usually when an idea hits me, it comes from my heart."

If you'd like to have a copy of Dolly's accomplishments to show on your coffee table, you can find it in the Guinness World Records 2018 edition.

