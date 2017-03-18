'Dr. Seuss' like plant found by Texas Park Rangers

(Photo: Courtesy: Texas Park Rangers)

ATLANTA, Texas -- I don't think Dr. Seuss actually died. He may be alive in Texas.

Well, maybe not, but this flower found in Texas certainly makes it look like he's down there.

The Atlanta State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife posted two photos to Facebook of the wool sower gall, also known as the oak seed gall. This flower, which is specific to oak trees, is created when a wool sower wasp lays its eggs in a white oak.

The Texas Park Rangers explained in their post that after the eggs hatch in the spring, chemicals on the grubs stimulate the plant to produce this gall, which provides food and protection for the growing wasps.

Either way, The Lorax would probably love it.

