Sumter, SC (WLTX) A 25-year old man is charged with hit and run after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed Sunday.

Steve Allen Sumter, 51 of Sumter was riding a bike near South Harvin and Bee Streets when he was struck by a 2004 white Alero Oldsmobile that left the scene. He was transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey, where he was pronounced dead.

Police later found the vehicle described in the incident at Penn Street and Manning Avenue but not the driver. Hours later information led officers to a residence on Laurel Street where the subject was found and taken into custody without incident.

Diontae Lyquel Walters, of Sumter, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He is being held pending bond.

