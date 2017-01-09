Dylann Roof Doesn't Testify in Death Penalty Trial

The white supremacist convicted of killing nine black worshippers at Emanuel AME will try to save his life as he represents himself during his own death penalty trial starting Wednesday. (Photo: US Federal Court)

Charleston, SC (AP)- Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine people at a Charleston church, decided he did not want to testify in his own defense in his death penalty trial.

Roof then quickly rested his case Monday at the federal courthouse in Charleston.

About a half-hour earlier, the prosecution had rested their case. Relatives of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim in the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME, were the last to testify.

Last week, family members of the nine black parishioners slain in the June 2015 attack on Charleston's Emanuel AME Church told emotional stories of the voids left by the loss of their loved ones.

Judge Richard Gergel sent the jury home for the day, and will give them instructions and let them deliberate Tuesday.

Roof is representing himself. A hearing will take place Monday afternoon where Roof, his attorneys, and the prosecution will discuss what instructions the judge will give when he charges the jury.

The jury will have the option of giving Roof life in prison or the death penalty.