Crowds Pack Into Sites to Watch the Eclipse

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - People were told to come out and enjoy the total solar eclipse, and guess what, they listened.

Hundreds were there at the gates of the State Fairgrounds in Columbia for the "WLTX Total Eclipse Tailgate." While there were plenty of people from the Columbia area there, we found folks from New Jersey and Chicago who'd flown and driven in to watch.

FULL COVERAGE: All the Information You'll Need on the Total Solar Eclipse

Over at the Riverbanks Zoo, lines were long as well. Many came just to see the attractions hang out, but the zoo will also be doing scientific monitoring to see if the animals change behavior during the big event..

At Spirit Communications Park, gates opened at 10 a.m. The Columbia Fireflies baseball team have a game scheduled there, but will actually pause the event once it gets going.

At Lake Murray, the boats are already pulling in as people look to get a view from that vantage point.

We want to see your pictures at all these fun events! Submit them to the WLTX Facebook Page , Tweet them to us @WLTX using the hashtag #Eclipseon19. You can also e-mail us at news19@wltx.com,

LIVE at Riverbanks Zoo with Loren Thomas and Jim Gandy

LIVE at Spirit Communications Park with Sonia Gutierrez

LIVE at WLTX Tailgate with Chuck Ringwalt

LIVE at Lake Murray with Janae Frazier

LIVE in Newberry County with Whitney Sullivan

LIVE at Yonder Field with Lana Harris

© 2017 WLTX-TV