ECLIPSE CAM: Direct View of the Eclipse in Columbia, SC

A partial solar eclipse over Columbia. (Photo: WLTX)

(WLTX) - Want just a picture of the eclipse that will be focused solely on the sun, so you can see every second as the moon's shadow blocks the light? Then this is the stream you want to check out.

We'll have a cam that's perched on the roof of the station that will be zoomed in on the sun that will have a special filter to get out a clear view of the sun. When totality hits, you'll have a perfect angle of the celestial event.

The partial will begin at 1:15 p.m. Eastern. We'll reach totality at 2:41:52 p.m.

NOTE: If you're using the WLTX news app, you can get that stream by going to the "breaking news" section.

