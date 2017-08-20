Eclipse Travelers from Around the World Arrive at Columbia Airport

Hundreds of people arrive at CLM to see the eclipse (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Millions of people are expected to visit South Carolina for the eclipse. Hundreds of them touched down at Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Saturday.

The visitors came from as close as Virginia to as far as London. There were visitors from Arizona, New York, and Ohio. Visitors even came to Columbia from Colombia. They say they're excited to see this truly rare event.

"I've been trying to see [the total eclipse] for about 11 years, no, 20 years and haven't made it," said Claire Cooper from London, England. "So this time I was determined to see it."

A lot of the visitors say they chose Columbia because it was the easiest place to see the eclipse in totality.

