(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Fireflies player Andres Alfonso Gimenez, had his mother and girlfriend fly to Columbia all the way from Venezuela for the eclipse.

Gimenez's mom, Yaritza Osorio, and girlfriend Rojerlys are spending a little over a month in the Midlands. This is their first time here and say Andres painted the eclipse as an event they couldn't miss.

In February of 1998, Venezuela experienced an eclipse, but Osorio said she was pregnant with her son and didn't go outside to watch it because she had heard it was bad for her baby. This time, they got to live it together.

They felt blessed to have this opportunity since the unrest in their home country has affected many. "We came for him, we've always supported him," said Osorio during a Spanish interview.

