WLTX
Close

Howling at the Moon: The Funniest Eclipse Memes

Andie Judson, WCNC 7:26 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

The day came and went. The very much anticipated eclipse passed over a select number of states in the U.S.A. Monday. 

The once-in-a-lifetime event was one for astronomers, meteorologists, scientists, and space lovers to rejoice over. But the eclipse also brought out the comedians on the internet. Here are the best eclipse-themed memes we've found. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories