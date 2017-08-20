Hundreds Gather For Southern Lights Laser Show

Southern Lights laser art installation. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Southern Lights laser art installation spanned the Congaree River between the Blossom and Gervais Street bridges Saturday night as spectators were given a preview of what's to come.

Artist Christopher Robinson created the work that is expected to operate for three hours every night at dusk beginning in early 2018.

On Saturday hundreds came for a preview.

Carter Livingston and his parents traveled from Long Island, New York for the solar eclipse and saw that the laser show was also going on.

"We flew down and it's going to be awesome, so we can't wait to see (the eclipse). It was cool to see (the lasers) because it was really new and you get to travel around and see them. It's kind of amazing how much work and it's just really cool," Livingston said.

Meanwhile, Kenzie Foerster and her husband enjoyed the show with some friends.

"We are here for the eclipse weekend, support Columbia, the new art installation. We have just been going up and down, going to get all of the vantage points, seeing friends and just enjoying it," she said.

And Michael Pordes said he decided to take his two sons out for the night while his wife went on a girl's trip.

"You know we were going to go to bed pretty much and I saw this on Instagram and so we came out here. Social media really works. We spend $9 on Icees. We spend $5 on a beer and guess where we're going next," Pordis said.

His son answered back with a smile on his face yelling out, "Waffle House."

