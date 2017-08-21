LIVE: Coverage from Across the Midlands of the Eclipse

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Today is the day that millions of people in South Carolina--and many millions more across the U.S.--will remember for the rest of their lives, as a historic total solar eclipse moves across the country, giving many the chance to see a specular show in the heavens.

The celestial event has not happened in the continental United States since 1979, and the last time it crossed the United States from coast-to-coast, much as it will today, was 99 years ago, in 1918.

People from across the country and from other nations have converged on the Midlands, since the area will be in what's known as totality, the prime viewing location for the eclipse. Totality means what it sounds like--the moon's shadow fully blocks the sun.

The map below shows the path that it will move across the United States

First Things First: Will the weather be good?

News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy says much of the Midlands appears to have a shot to get a good view of the total solar eclipse, but not everyone may.

Gandy says there will likely be some clouds in the area. Right now, he says, if he had to rate it on a scale of good, fair, and poor, the odds of viewing across the region will be "fair."

He says a high-resolution model is more encouraging, but as of right now, it still isn't providing data at the time of the eclipse itself. And that's important, because this model actually takes into account the effect that the eclipse has on the atmosphere.

"As the shadow of the moon approaches us, it creates it's own weather, because it cuts off the the sun's energy, and that will stabilize the atmosphere," Gandy says. READ MORE: Jim Gandy's Forecast

What is a Total Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth. The moon appears to completely cover the disk of the sun. By blocking the sun's light, the moon casts a shadow that turns day into an eerie twilight here on Earth. Eclipses occur because of the special coincidence of the moon and the sun being the same size to our eyes. The sun is 400 times wider than the moon, but it is also 400 times farther away, so they appear to be the same size in the sky.

The celestial show will start will start in Oregon at 12:05 a.m. ET, reaching totality at 1:17 p.m. ET. The last glimpse of the moon's shadow will fade out near Charleston, S.C. at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What Time Will the Eclipse Happen in My Town?

The partial eclipse will begin in the Midlands roughly around 1:10 p.m., depending on which town you're in. Totality starts about 90 minutes later.

For example, in Columbia the partial eclipse will start at 1:13:11 p.m. Totality begins at 2:41:54, ending at 2:44:25, for a period of totality of 2:31 seconds. As the sun returns, the area will see a waning partial eclipse until 4:06:24 p.m.

News19 Meteorologist Daniel Bonds put together the following graphics that show that same information for several other Midlands towns. If you don't see your town on there, we've got a resource you can go to that lets you zoom in on a map and find your town. LINK: Find Out What Time the Eclipse Will be in Your Town

Key eclipse times and the totality duration for locations around the Midlands. #GreatAmericanEclipse #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/v3o9g28m4i — Daniel Bonds (@Daniel_Bonds) August 5, 2017

Here's the other one:

Key eclipse times for more locations around the Midlands. Some city centers are outside of the path of totality. pic.twitter.com/9jneUB2qn2 — Daniel Bonds (@Daniel_Bonds) August 7, 2017

What Does 'Totality' Mean?

Totality, as we explained, is when the moon's shadow completely blocks the sun. Almost all of the Midlands will be in the zone, with the most notable exceptions in the towns of Camden and Bishopville in Kershaw and Lee Counties, respectively.

As we get close to totality (between 2:39-2:45 p.m.), here's what will happen: you'll see what's known as the "diamond ring," a flash of light concentrated on one side. You'll next see a phenomenon known as "Bailey's beads," where little beads of light will form around the sun.

Even here, you can damage your eyes, so don't take off the glasses. When it goes dark, you'll know it's time the glasses to come off.

At that moment, you'll see the sun's solar atmosphere, which the naked eye can never see. You'll also see stars and the planets Venus and Mercury. If you're in a rural area, nocturnal animals might actually come out, and birds will stop chirping.

How Do I View the Eclipse Safely?

While the total solar eclipse is beautiful, it can be potentially dangerous for people's eyes. This is the most important thing we can say: DO NOT attempt to stare directly at the sun when the eclipse is in the partial solar eclipse. It is safe to view when we reach "totality" in your community (refer to Daniel's graphics above for more details on what time that will take place.) Staring directly at the eclipse can permanently damage your eyes, and potentially cause total blindness. And you wouldn't feel pain as it happened, and it may take hours or days for the effects of the damage to show up.

Another important note: children should always be supervised during an eclipse. If a child can't properly be supervised, they should stay indoors.

You can view the partial solar eclipse safely by using NASA or American Astronomical Society approved glasses. When we reach that narrow window of totality, you can take them off. But you have to put them right back on when totality ends.

You are in no danger from the eclipse if you choose not to look at the sun. And your pets will be perfectly fine too.

Other Things to Absolutely Not Do

DO NOT use your eclipse glasses if they are scratched, punctured, torn or otherwise damaged.

DO NOT use ordinary sunglasses (or multiple pairs of sunglasses), neutral density or polarizing filters (such as those made for camera lenses), smoked glass, photographic or X-ray film (unexposed, exposed, or developed), "space blankets," potato-chip bags, DVDs, and any other materials you may have heard about for solar viewing are not safe.

DO NOT hold binoculars telescopes, binoculars, camera lenses, or other magnifying/optical devices over your eclipse glasses.* The concentrated solar rays can damage the solar filter on the glasses and enter your eye, causing causing serious injury.

Where Do I Get Glasses, and How Do I Know They're Safe?

Most everyone has sold out of their supply of glasses. However, there are places (such as the WLTX Total Eclipse Tailgate) that will be handing them out if you're part of the event.

But how do you know if the ones you have are safe?

NASA officials say only these five manufacturers make certified, approved eclipse glasses:

• Baader Planetarium

• Rainbow Symphony

• Thousand Oaks Optical

• TSE 17

• American Paper Optics

In addition to these five, The American Astronomical Society recognizes the following manufacturers as safe:

The manufacturer name and address should be printed on the glasses — be sure it’s one recommended by NASA or The American Astronomical Society.

Previous guidance from NASA had recommended consumer make sure glasses have the ISO number 12312-2 printed on them. However, some fakes are printing that on their glasses despite not meeting the requirements. So, do not rely on seeing "ISO number 12312-2" on the glasses. Instead, make sure they are from a recommended manufacturer.

The ISO number to look for, although officials now say that's not enough.

And finally, look through the glasses before you get them. If you look through them and you can actually see things, they are NOT legit. If you look through them, and you can see the ground or see your hand in front of your face, you can be sure they are fake.

What About Welder's Goggles or a Helmet?

The VERIFY teams say the answer is yes, but only some of them. The only ones safe for direct viewing of the sun have a filter that is “Shade 12” or higher. Experts tell us those with “Shade 13” are best but may be hard to find

What If I Don't Have Glasses?

You have a few of the options. You can make a "Do It Yourself" Viewer Using one of the Following Methods

Here are a few fun and easy options for you to consider.

Livestream/TV

Livestream New 19's coverage of the eclipse from wltx.com. In addition to bringing you full coverage from across the Midlands, we'll bring you the Great American Eclipse in totality in complete silence for you to take in the full experience without distraction. We'll also be taking full advantage of our national network of Tegna sister stations to preview the eclipse on the west coast before the Midlands experiences it. Our live coverage begins at 1 p.m. on air, online and on social media.

When is the Next Total Solar Eclipse?

The next total solar eclipse here in the U.S. will be on April 8, 2024, which will be visible from Texas to New England. More total eclipses in the U.S. will follow in 2044, 2045 and 2078. In other parts of the world, the next total solar eclipse will be visible in Chile and Argentina on July 2, 2019.

